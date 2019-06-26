Colleen M. Callanan, 55, passed into eternal rest on June 23, 2019. Born in Manhattan, NY in 1963, daughter of Mary Murphy (Noel) and the late John Callanan (Kathy), living in Schenectady for several years. Colleen was a graduate of Albany High School and loved her job as a crane operator at GE. Colleen had a zest for life, an infectious laugh and was loved by all. She loved to travel; she traveled all over the US after high school and loved Ireland. She loved music. She loved Trad Irish music, Ricky Lee Jones, Jaco Pastorius and Todd Rundgren, but was not opposed to cranking up some Cameo/Word Up! She was an awesome cook and made the best lobster bisque, tortellini alfredo and Swedish meatballs to name just a few. She loved photography and art and had a great eye for it. She loved life and she will be missed greatly. Colleen leaves behind her beloved companion, Randy Lewis; her mother, Mary Murphy (Noel); her children, Ashley Shields, Baily Butler and Anthony Butler (step-son); as well as her loving siblings, John Callanan, Kathy Writer (Ed), Deirdre Callanan, Brendan Callanan and Jillian Callanan. She will also be missed greatly by her grandchildren, Ciara, Caden, Theoden, Dylan and Giovanni as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27th at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28th at Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Father Peter G Young organization http://www.pyhit.com/ To leave a special message for the family online, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary