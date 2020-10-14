1/1
Concenzio Antonio (Anthony) DiNinni
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Concenzio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Concenzio Antonio (Anthony) DiNinni, 83, of Rotterdam, NY, died October 4th, 2020, at home. Anthony was born December 8, 1936, in Palmoli, Province of Chieti, in the region of Abruzzo, Italy. A loving husband of the late Elvira (Zarrelli) DiNinni and son of the late Pasquale and Lucia (Cieri) DiNinni. He moved with his family to Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1949 and immigrated to Schenectady, NY in 1960 where he met his wife to be, Elvira Zarrelli. He was a skilled professional tailor and partner of the former DiNinni Brothers Mfg. Co. in East Hartford, CT. where they specialized in "high-end" women's clothing and airline uniforms. Anthony had a warm and generous personality who loved spending time with friends and family where he shared his wine, ricotta pies, carbonara, lasagna, and bread. He brought giving to a new level. He instilled his values and commitment to family in his two sons, Rob (Bobby) of Boston, MA, and Lucio (and wife Christi) of Saratoga Springs, NY. He also left behind three grandchildren her cherished and loved deeply; Nicholas, Sophia and Luca of Saratoga Springs, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers, Mario and Michael of East Hartford, CT, and two that died at birth in Italy. Anthony was a devoted member of the Rotterdam Eagles in Rotterdam, NY. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, October 16th, 2020 between 12 to 2 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam, NY 12306. A 2 p.m. service will immediately follow. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.sunrisemovement.org To leave a condolence or message for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Service
02:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved