Concenzio Antonio (Anthony) DiNinni, 83, of Rotterdam, NY, died October 4th, 2020, at home. Anthony was born December 8, 1936, in Palmoli, Province of Chieti, in the region of Abruzzo, Italy. A loving husband of the late Elvira (Zarrelli) DiNinni and son of the late Pasquale and Lucia (Cieri) DiNinni. He moved with his family to Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1949 and immigrated to Schenectady, NY in 1960 where he met his wife to be, Elvira Zarrelli. He was a skilled professional tailor and partner of the former DiNinni Brothers Mfg. Co. in East Hartford, CT. where they specialized in "high-end" women's clothing and airline uniforms. Anthony had a warm and generous personality who loved spending time with friends and family where he shared his wine, ricotta pies, carbonara, lasagna, and bread. He brought giving to a new level. He instilled his values and commitment to family in his two sons, Rob (Bobby) of Boston, MA, and Lucio (and wife Christi) of Saratoga Springs, NY. He also left behind three grandchildren her cherished and loved deeply; Nicholas, Sophia and Luca of Saratoga Springs, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers, Mario and Michael of East Hartford, CT, and two that died at birth in Italy. Anthony was a devoted member of the Rotterdam Eagles in Rotterdam, NY. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, October 16th, 2020 between 12 to 2 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam, NY 12306. A 2 p.m. service will immediately follow. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.sunrisemovement.org
