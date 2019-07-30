|
|
Monday, June 17, 2019, Concetta "Connie" Marie (Della Rocco) Hiltsley, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother quietly passed at the age of 100. Born, in Queenstown, County Cork, Ireland on October 21, 1918, to Michael and Elizabeth (Casey) Della Rocco. Connie arrived in America at a young age. She was educated at Draper School and became a lifelong resident of Schenectady and known lovingly to many throughout the community. Connie was a modern woman, working well before it was fashionable – Connie was fashionable. She started her career in retail at the age of 14 and continued working for six decades. Her Family was at the heart of Connie's deepest passions. Embracing her rich Irish and Italian heritage, or "Gaelic and Garlic", as she would often state. Connie blended tradition and values that are carried on through the generations. She had a deep love for the Adirondacks since childhood and continued visiting Tupper Lake with her husband and children. Throughout her life, Connie was an active volunteer with the American Red Cross and the . She was a longtime member of St. Gabriel's Church where she taught catechism and was a member of their women's club. She actively enjoyed painting, bowling, golf, playing cards and taking trips with her family and friends. Gatherings were a mainstay at the Hiltsley's Rotterdam home, her door was always open, and everyone was welcome. She adored entertaining and would often have friends and family over. There was a certain etiquette to life with Connie, and not in an extravagant way, but rather that the little things mattered. Connie knew just how to make others feel special, pampered, comfortable and at home – in her home. Connie was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Edward L. Hiltsley. She leaves behind one son, three daughters, many grandchildren, and her great-granddaughter, as well as her siblings and several nieces and nephews. Connie would often say, "She would get her rewards in heaven", and no doubt she will, as God always had a presence in her life." She will be deeply missed. Calling hours will be held on August 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A memorial mass will follow at 12 p.m. at St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg St., Rotterdam. Burial will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Veterans Miracle Center, 10 Interstate Ave., Albany NY 12205, www.vmcalbany.org or , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, .
Published in The Daily Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019