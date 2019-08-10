Home

Concetta P. "Connie" LePore

Concetta P. "Connie" LePore, 99, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Concetta was born in Rotterdam to the late Antonio and Rose Santa Barbere Iaguesse. Connie was a devoted and loving mother, homemaker and grandmother. She was a longtime member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. She is survived by her sons, John (Eleanor) LePore of Charlton and Joseph (Kathleen) LePore of Duanesburg; her grandchildren, John M. LePore of South Portland, Maine and Alison Reese of Mount Dora, FL and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at St's Cyril & Method Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019
