Concetta P. "Connie" LePore, 99, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Concetta was born in Rotterdam to the late Antonio and Rose Santa Barbere Iaguesse. Connie was a devoted and loving mother, homemaker and grandmother. She was a longtime member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. She is survived by her sons, John (Eleanor) LePore of Charlton and Joseph (Kathleen) LePore of Duanesburg; her grandchildren, John M. LePore of South Portland, Maine and Alison Reese of Mount Dora, FL and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at St's Cyril & Method Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019