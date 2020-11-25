Concetta "Connie" Salluzzo, age 101, a longtime Gloversville resident, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Ann's Community Care Center, Webster, NY. She was born April 12, 1919 in Gloversville, the daughter of the late Rosario and Maria DeRocco Lomanto. A 1937 graduate of Gloversville High School, she was a dedicated wife and mother. Due to her mother's untimely death, she participated in raising her younger siblings which instilled in her a sense of responsibility to family and community. If any family member had a difficulty, she would be at the front of the line to help in any way she was able. Her kitchen was her domain, and no one ever would leave her house hungry. Many generations of family and friends gathered at her home and enjoyed her incomparable pasta and sauce. But more than the food and welcoming, her legacy was one of caring and giving. She volunteered in many community organizations, including the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary, the Catholic Daughters at the former Mt. Carmel Parish, the Women's Auxiliary as well as the Board of Directors at the Nathan Lattauer Hospital, and was a leader in the Girl Scouts organization as a younger woman. During World War II, she was a volunteer nursing assistant at the hospital. Until her relocation to the Rochester area, she was a lifelong member of the Church of the Holy Spirit in Gloversville and always found great comfort in her faith. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Humbert, whom she married on Armistice Day November 11, 1945, and her son Dr. Richard Salluzzo, as well as by four brothers, James V. Lomanto, Joseph Lomanto, Salvatore Lomanto and Edward S. Lomanto, Esq., and a sister, Frances Lomanto Spencer and a great grandson, Parker Hayes. She is survived by her children: Robert J. Salluzzo and his wife Mary (Warner) of Johnstown, N.Y., Ronald E. Salluzzo and his wife Mary Sharon (Walsh) of Pittsford, N.Y. and her daughter-in-law, Nancy (Cooper) Salluzzo of Saratoga, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren: William (Karen Roth), Anne, Stephen (Mary), Chris and Cara (Salluzzo) Lajewski, Dr. Jennifer Salluzzo (Cedric Vigil), Jody Hayes and Karen Roth. Connie leaves great grandchildren; Charlotte, Dillon and Shannon Salluzzo, Kirsten and Kyah Lajewski, Spencer Hayes, Cameron Tolmach, and Talia Vigil. Other survivors include two siblings: The Honorable Angelo D. Lomanto, and his wife Grace of Gloversville and Mary Jane Lomanto, living in Irondequoit NY. as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, the family plans to announce a visitation period and a Mass of Christian Burial to take place in the springtime of 2021. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Johnstown. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Nathan Lattauer Hospital or the St. Ann's Community, (1500 Portland Ave., Irondequoit NY 14621) Arrangements have been entrusted to Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, Gloversville. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com
