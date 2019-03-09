Connie J. Saburro, 69, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Connie was born in Newark, NY, daughter of the late Roscoe and Clara Clark. She graduated from Palmyra-Macedon School and received her Bachelor's of Science Degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Buffalo. A kind, caring and giving woman, Connie assisted in the rehabilitation treatment for almost 50 years as a physical therapist at Sunnyview Hospital. She cherished her family and the precious time spent with them; gardening, animals and the many cruises she traveled on. Connie is survived by her beloved husband, John, whom she so faithfully married in 1984; her loving sister, Lorry (Ron) Reeve and their family; Jennifer, Scott and Catherine Adelmann and Amy and Eric Zimmerman; in-laws, Fred and Ida Saburro (who introduced Connie to John) and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the late Jeannine Carmine Saburro. The Saburro family extends a special thank you to the Lourdes Unit at Our Lady of Mercy Life Rehabilitation Center, for their grace, compassion and kindness in the exemplary care of Connie. A Festive Celebration of Connie's life, will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a Service at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Connie's honor to the Animal Protective Foundation, at www.animalprotective.org; or Sunnyview Hospital Foundation at wwwgivetosunnyview.org. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary