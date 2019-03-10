|
|
Connie J. Saburro, 69, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A Festive Celebration of Connie's life will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a Service at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Connie's honor to the Animal Protective Foundation, at www.animalprotective.org; or Sunnyview Hospital Foundation at wwwgivetosunnyview.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019