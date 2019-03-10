The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Connie J. Saburro

Connie J. Saburro Obituary
Connie J. Saburro, 69, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A Festive Celebration of Connie's life will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a Service at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Connie's honor to the Animal Protective Foundation, at www.animalprotective.org; or Sunnyview Hospital Foundation at wwwgivetosunnyview.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
