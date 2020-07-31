Cono I. D'Elia, 86, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Cono was born and educated in Teggiano, province of Salerno, Italy on June 7, 1934 a son of the late Vincenzo and Maria Balbo D'Elia. He immigrated with his loving wife and family to America in 1971, settling in Schenectady. He worked at the General Electric Company retiring in 1987. Cono loved tending to his garden, and sharing the fruits of his handwork with family and friends. He was most proud of being a nonno for and raising his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Antonio, Mario and Michele D'Elia. Cono is survived by his beloved wife whom he married on January 2, 1965, Pasqualina Marmo D'Elia, loving daughters, Maria D'Elia and Antoinetta (Mark) Kwolek; his adoring grandchildren, Nicholas, Marcus, Victoria, Lorenzo and Angelo; siblings, Angelo (Rina), Teresa, Maria, Orazio (Nicolina) and Giuseppe (Maria); many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place. Entombment will follow in Memory's Garden. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Monday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Contributions may be made in Cono's memory online or in care of the funeral home to Community Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association
.