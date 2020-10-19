Constance (DiGiandomenico) Bruce, 87, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Facility. Born in Schenectady, NY she was the daughter of the late John and Carmella DiGiandomenico. A graduate of Mont Pleasant High School, she worked at the General Electric Company for ten years, Diamante's Restaurant, Canali's Restaurant, SUNY at Albany Bakery, Price Chopper as a sample lady, and volunteered at Proctors. Connie was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. She loved cooking, playing poker with the girls, and playing cards with her grandchildren. Connie was the beloved wife of Chester W. Bruce, of sixty-four years, loving mother of David (Judy) Bruce, Bryan (Robin) Bruce, and Michael (Lynn) Bruce, cherished grandmother of, Daniel, Adam, Bryan, Austin, Nathan, Ryan, and Dylan Bruce, sister of Raymond (Valerie) DiGiandomenico, John (Ann) DiGiandomenico, the lates, Nello (Lucy) DiGiandomenico, Mary (Ralph) Cesare, August (surviving Phyllis) DiGiandomenico and Linda (Donald) Vernon. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 21, from 9 to 10:30 at the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Connie in a special way may make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association
. The family would especially like to Thank the Daughters of Sarah for their loving care of Connie. For flowers, (Connie loved, white flowers), condolences or to light a candle you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
.