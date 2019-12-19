|
|
Constance Remscheid, 88, of Scotia, passed away on December 12, 2019, at Baptist Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Josephine Godell. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School, and worked as a secretary at the General Electric Company for seventeen years before retiring. Connie volunteered at Baptist Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for thirteen years, and was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church. Connie is survived by her daughter, Connie Remscheid; sons, Robert (Lynette) Remscheid, Emil Remscheid, and Carl Remscheid, daughter, grandchildren, Timothy, Lucas, Joseph, Ava, Tara and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Aiden, and Jackson. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 231 Second St., Scotia, NY 12302. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Constance in a special way may make a contribution to St. Joseph's Church. For flowers and condolences, you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019