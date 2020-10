Or Copy this URL to Share

Constance "Connie" (Charbonneau) Lloyd died Oct. 21. A committal service will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 30, at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cem. www.burkefuneralhome.com

