|
|
Constance M. D'Orazio Leishman Vickery, of Houston, Texas formerly of Scotia, NY, died peacefully on March 25, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Michael and Olga D'Orazio on April 13,1929, she moved to Ballston Lake, New York at an early age. She graduated from The College of St. Rose in Albany, New York, and was married to William J. Leishman Jr. Mother was preceded in death by her husbands: William Leishman and Charles R. Vickery and her brother, Norman D'Orazio. She is survived by her sister Audrey D'Orazio Farnsworth of Frederick, Maryland, and her children Christine Emerick (Robert) of Carmel, Indiana; June Mumme of Abilene, Texas; Nancy Leishman of Houston; Mary Gangelhoff (Steven) of Houston; Thomas Leishman of Galveston; and Michael Leishman Jr. of Lacombe, Louisiana; her 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A private graveside burial will be held for family and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The College of St. Rose, Albany NY or the . Please visit Mrs. Vickery's tribute page at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. Additionally, to be notified of updated service information when it is available, please click on the "Receive Notifications" icon on her tribute page.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020