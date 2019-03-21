Constance M. Messer, 95, former resident of Mechanicville, died Sunday, March 17 at Robinson Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with her loving daughter at her side, following a brief illness. Born in Cohoes, NY, March 1, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Ruth Cowan and wife of the late Joseph J. Messer who died in 2010. A Mechanicville High School graduate, Connie worked at Macy's Department Store in Colonie for several years as a sales clerk and office worker. She and husband Joe were avid square dancers and enjoyed boat rides together. They were former members of the Crescent Yacht Club. At home, Connie enjoyed planting her flower beds and tending to her beautiful flowers. Survivors include her daughter, Tanya and husband, David Snay of Middleburgh; grandchildren, Christine Snay, Dolores Leonard Snay and David (Niokas) Snay, Jr. Also six great-grandchildren, Keyarra, Zamara, Troy, David III, Dillon and Payton. A Private Burial Service at the Saratoga National Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Schoharie Animal Shelter, PO Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092 in memory of Constance M. Messer. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to offer condolences. Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary