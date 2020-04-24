|
Constance (Connie) Webster of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 at the age of 96. Born in Schenectady, New York on June 1st, 1923, Connie was the eldest child of Italian immigrants, Nicholas Parisi and Maria Aversa Parisi (predeceased). Connie was a devoted sister caring for her three fun-loving brothers: (all predeceased) Vincent Parisi, Joseph Parisi and her beloved youngest brother, John Parisi. After graduating with honors from Mont Pleasant High School she was employed at the General Electric Company in Schenectady, New York. On June 3rd 1951, Connie married Dewey "Ed" Webster of Oak Hill, West Virginia.( Predeceased 1980) .Together they enjoyed entertaining friends and family. Throughout the years, they traveled extensively eventually becoming "snow birds" residing in Hollywood, Florida. After Dewey's passing, Connie continued her travel adventures taking several trips around the U.S. and to Italy. A communicant of St. Gabriel's Church in Rotterdam, Constance leaves behind her three children, Deborah Webster (Lex Halakan) of Anna Maria Island, Florida; Cheryl Webster (Cliff Baum) of Venice, Florida, and Edward Webster (Judy Reagan Webster) of Northville, New York. Connie was always happy to spend time with her relatives from Philadelphia, Canada, Italy, and New York City. Her extended family includes grandchildren: Daniel Northrup (Dawn), Kyndra Northrup, Nikolas Webster, (Veronica) Sarah Webster (Garrett), Antonette DiCocco, Natalie DiCocco and Great Grandchildren: Sage, Oliver, Clara. Sister-in-law, Arlene Ferrante Parisi (John), Nieces Jody (Steve) Beebie and Lori (John) McCambley ,Lauren, Katie, Jane, Megan. Due to the current worldwide health situation, a private memorial ceremony for immediate family will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions gratefully accepted at Hospice.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020