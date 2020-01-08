|
|
Constance Sadowski Sing's life journey was completed on January 3, 2020 at the Edward L. Wilkinson Residential Health Care Facility in Amsterdam when she peacefully passed away. She was born on September 24, 1932, daughter of the late Anthony and Frances (Brach) Sadowski. Connie graduated from the former Wilbur H. Lynch High School and attended Spencer Business School in Schenectady, NY for two years. She went on to work at General Electric Research and Development Center in Schenectady and was employed as a financial analyst until she retired in 1992. Connie was predeceased in death by her loving husband, William Sing, who passed away on March 6, 2012. Connie and Bill loved to travel with their friends and by themselves. They also enjoyed wintering in Vero Beach, Florida. Faith was important to Connie and she was a member of Historic St. Mary's Church in Amsterdam. She was an active member of St. Mary's Seniors Group, Mt. Carmel Seniors, the GE Women's Club, the GE Quarter Century Club and Mohawk Heritage Association. Connie is survived by her sister, Mary Lou Cruger (Al Williams) of La Conner, WA; two stepdaughters, Deborah Seward (David) of Gloversville, NY and Linda Amberger (Robert)The Villages, FL; three step grandchildren, Michele Russo of Amsterdam, NY, Roger Seward of Stormville, NY, and Jeffrey Seward of Seward, AK; one niece, Laura Whitlock (Daniel) of Auburn, WA; one nephew, Eric Cruger of Arlington, WA; and several great nephews, nieces and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, January 11, 2010 at 11:15 a.m. at Historic St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam with the Rev. Jeffrey L' Arche M.S. as celebrant. A gathering for family and friends will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to Community Hospice of Amsterdam, 246 Manny's Corners Road, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Wilkinson Center and to Community Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion they provided Connie while she was there.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020