Coreen R. Hall, passed away on September 1, 2019 at the age of 56 surrounded by the people she loved. Coreen leaves behind her three children who she loved, Crystal Hall, Colleen Bowers and Thomas Caswell Jr. She also leaves behind her grandchildren who she cherished, Darshan Williams, Savannah Bowers, Kara Zor-el Brown, Coraline Caswell, Brian Sipe, Coldan Sipe, and Austin Sipe. Coreen also leaves behind her lifelong friend and father to her children, Thomas Caswell Sr. She also loved her cat, Spooky. Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019