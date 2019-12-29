|
Corinne Acker, of Vischer Ferry, NY, passed away peacefully on Dec 21st, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 24th, 1931, the daughter of the late William and Elsie Seibert. In 1955 she married the love of her life Arthur Acker, who predeceased her in 1992. Corinne loved children and spent 38 enjoyable years employed as a teacher and elementary school counselor in public schools in New York, Connecticut and Georgia. After retirement and her move to Clifton Park, NY in 2002, she volunteered at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, Care Links, Okte School, The Literacy program, Shenendehowa Senior Center, and Amity Church. Left to cherish her memory are her loving family: brother and sister-in-law, William and Nancy Seibert, step-sister, Rita Harper, step-brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Angie Hessel, son and daughter-in-law, William and Tracy Acker, daughter, Elise Acker, and her grandchildren, Olivia Acker and Emily Acker. Corinne will always be remembered for her never ending smile and her enormous capacity to show compassion, kindness and respect to everyone she met. Always a teacher, she had an enduring quest to learn something new every day and to make the world a better place for those around her. We will always miss her and will hold all her joy and love in our hearts. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 1:30 p.m. at Amity Church, 335 Riverview Road, Rexford, NY. In keeping with Corinne's love of children and learning, contributions in her memory can be made to and Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library.
