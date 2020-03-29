Home

Corinne N. VanOort

Corinne Nina VanOort, 84, passed away on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 in Naples, FL. Corinne is survived by her children, Douglas M. VanOort, Dawn Holley (Dave) and Deborah McGarry (Shaun) as well as eight grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Richard VanOort. Corinne lived in Schenectady for eighty two years. She was an active member of Christ Church of the Hills, worked as a Librarian, and was involved in numerous civic activities. Her life was devoted to faith, family and friends. Service details and Corinne's full obituary will be published at a later date. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020
