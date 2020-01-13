|
Corinne R. McGarvey, 67, passed peacefully on January 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer. Born in Kingston, NY, to the late John and Ruth (Muncy) Vitarius on December 4, 1952. Raised in Port Ewing, NY, Corinne graduated from Kingston High School in 1971. She attended Dutchess Community College and Schenectady County Community College. She married the love of her life, Brian McGarvey, on September 23, 1979, less than one year after they first met and recently celebrated their 40th anniversary. The couple lived in Poughkeepsie, NY, moved to Wappinger Falls, NY then relocated to Glenville in 1985, where they raised their daughter Kathleen. After a 20-year secretarial career with Schenectady County Community College, Corinne retired to enjoy quality time with her family. She loved food and took pride in being an excellent cook. She enjoyed the water, especially swimming, canoeing, and vacationing at the beach. She loved travelling and seeing Aruba, Bermuda, Spain, France and Italy. Corinne was also a dog lover; she had many beloved and spoiled Boston Terriers over the years. She was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed watching and going to games. Predeceased by her late brother, Richard Paradies and niece, Allison Kelly. Survivors include her loving husband, Brian; beloved daughter, Kathleen (Vince) DeRusso; in-laws, Frank (Debra) McGarvey, Kevin (Kathy) McGarvey, Robert McGarvey, Karen McGarvey, Joseph and Victoria DeRusso, as well as several nieces and nephews. Thank you to Doctor John Mongan, from Saratoga Oncology, Dr. John Pezzulo with Community Hospice, and their kind staff, for the care they provided to Corinne. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, January 15th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road. Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Chaplain Meyer. In lieu of flowers, contributions to advance pancreatic cancer research to PANCAN.org or to support the caring staff at Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020