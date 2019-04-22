Craig E. "Fly" Kimball, 67, of Clifton Park, NY passed away on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady after a long illness. Born on January 31, 1952 in Albany, NY he was the son of June Brennan Kimball and the late Edgar Kimball. Craig was a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Linton High School, the Modern Welding School, and attended the Holistic Studies Institute and Fulton Montgomery Community College. Craig worked for the Coca-Cola Co. in Albany until going to work for General Electric in Schenectady as a welder and fabricator. He also worked for a short time with the NYS Canal System until going back to GE until his retirement. In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughter, Gabrielle (Shawn Coons) Kimball of Latham; his siblings, Carol (Michael) Valentine, Edgar Kimball Jr., and Maureen (Cary Kenyon) Pallutti all of Rotterdam; "Pe-Paw's" grandson, Jaxon Coons; his former wife and friend, Lori Kimball of Colonie; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday from 4 until 7pm at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10am at the funeral home followed be a Mass of Christian Burial to be Celebrated at 11am at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany St., Schenectady. Burial will be private at Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Schenectady, NY 12302. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary