Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Decker Funeral Home
5312 NY-23
Windham, NY
On Friday, January 10, 2020, Crystal Ann Holdridge-Rogers, loving wife of Nina Rogers, released her soul to the heavens following her battle with pancreatic cancer. Born December 23rd, 1982, Crystal is the daughter of Lori (Barber) Holdridge (deceased) and David Holdridge, sister of Amy Holdridge-Cruz (Carlos) and Joshua Holdridge (Stephanie). Crystal is survived by many devoted, adoring, loving family members and friends. For a full obituary, please refer to the Decker Funeral Home website (https://deckerfh.com/tribute/current-services/index.html). Services will be held Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Decker Funeral Home, 5312 NY-23, Windham, NY 12496.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
