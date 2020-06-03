Crystal Jeanne Rose, 54, longtime resident of Mechanicville, died peacefully at the Eddy Memorial on Monday, June 1st, with her loving and faithful family by her side. Born in Troy, September 8, 1965, daughter of the late Norman and Joyce Stalter Rose, Sr, Crystal was a 1983 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Crystal worked as a Surgical Assistant for Capital District Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons for many years. Crystal enjoyed many things in life but none more than the joy of being a grandmother to her three cherished grandsons. They were her greatest accomplishment in her life and they truly completed her as a person. "Grandmothers and roses are much the same. Each is a God's masterpiece with different names." Survivors include her daughters Jenna and Joclynn Moll, grandchildren Tyler Carney and Liam and Joel Mould, siblings Brian Rose, Dan and Tom Thompson, her Aunt Raema(Jim) Mitchell, Uncle Ray(Dorothy) Stalter, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom she kept close relationships with. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Raymond and Helen Stalter, who not only helped raise her, but were also an integral part of her upbringing, as well as her brother Norman Rose, Jr, and dearest cousins Kimberly and Jessica Mitchell and Jacalyn Mitchell Carron. Private calling hours for her family and closest friends will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main Street, Mechanicville, NY with a Funeral Home Service to follow. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos and memories of Crystal you have, with her family. Those wishing to remember Crystal in a special way are asked to send contributions to Anne B. and Leon J. Goldberg Resource Center, Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Avenue, MC 70, Albany, NY 12208 in loving memory of Crystal J. Rose.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 3, 2020.