CSM Willard S. Nethaway Sr.
RETIRED DMNA ARMORY SUPERINTENDENT. COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR WILLARD S NETHAWAY SR AGE 86 died at home in Schenectady, New York on Monday April 6, 2020. Born in 1933 in Amsterdam, NY, he was the son of the late Milton and Katherine (Norman) Nethaway. He lived in Amsterdam until 1954, married, and then moved to Schenectady, NY and worked as the Superintendent at the Schenectady Armory, and then as the Facility Manager of the Division of Military & Naval Affairs Headquarters in Latham, NY where he retired in 1989 after 37 1/2 years. Willard was also a proud member of the New York Army National Guard's 105th Infantry, 727th Maintenance BN, in Amsterdam, NY, the 105th Military Police Company, in Schenectady, NY and the 42nd Infantry Headquarters STARC, in Latham, NY for 43 1/2 years before Honorable discharge in 1993. Survivors include his wife of 65 years Audrey (Reynolds), his children and their spouses, Connie Miller (Tom), Lisa Baldwin (Norman), Kevin Nethaway (Marcy) all from Schenectady, NY, Willard Nethaway Jr. (Barry), of Holiday, Florida, Lelia Cameron (Dennis) of Reno, Nevada, Brenda Spencer of Westmoreland, NY, and SGT.(Ret.) Shawn Nethaway (Cindy) of Latham, NY, (15) grandchildren, (22) great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, four sisters Shirley Emanual, and Lelia Wilczak of Amsterdam, Barbara DiMarco, and Jane Marrotta of Gloversville. He is predeceased by his brothers Charles Nethaway, Robert Nethaway, Gerald Nethaway, sisters, Mildred Majewski, Dorothy Nethaway, and son in law SSGT. Daniel Spencer. Full military graveside services will be held 11AM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Memory Gardens 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12205 on. In keeping with CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is mandatory. A celebration of his life will take place at a future date.



Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Jul. 20 to Jul. 24, 2020.
