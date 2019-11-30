|
|
Cynthia Gail Amell, 58, a resident of Moreau NY, passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born October 29, 1961 in Bogalusa, LA, Cindy was the daughter of Oscar Joseph Denison and Glenda Hilman Denison. Cindy was predeceased by her father, Oscar Joseph Denison, beloved grandmothers, Martha Cruthirds and Thelma Denison, and father-in-law, Arnold Amell. Survivors include her beloved husband of 35 years, Jim Amell, mother, Glenda Denison, brother, Nolan Denison, daughters, Megan (Caleb) Farrell and Molly (Travis) Bush, adored grandchildren, Paivi and Emmett Farrell and Ayven Bush, mother-in-law, Joan Amell, brothers, and sisters-in-law, Jeffrey Amell and Mary Martin, and Mary Jo and Michael Spath, five nieces and nephews, and numerous friends that she considered family. In addition to her most important job as mother to two daughters and more recently Grandma Cici, Cindy was a fitness instructor at the Glenville YMCA, then program coordinator for the Town of Glenville Senior Center from 1999 to 2012. Cindy's infectious enthusiasm endeared her to anyone she encountered. She graduated from Schenectady County Community College in 1998 and attended classes at the University of Albany. Cindy was a committed Rotarian, joining Scotia Rotary Club in 2000 and quickly became involved in both Club and District activities. Cindy was named Scotia Rotarian of the Year for 2001/02 and was President of Scotia Rotary Club in 2010/2011, transferred to Glens Falls Rotary Club in 2013 after moving to that area with her husband, and recently completed her term as President of Glens Falls Rotary Club for the 2018/19 year. Rotary meetings were never quite the same when Cindy was in charge! Among her fondest memories were attending Rotary International Conventions in Barcelona, Montreal, Chicago, Atlanta and Toronto. Many of Cindy's dear friends share here connection with Rotary. Cindy loved animals, nature, arts and crafts, pottery, piano and guitar, and travel. But most of all she was a fun and creative Grandma! Calling hours will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. A service of memorial and celebration will be held on December 7, 11 a.m. at Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY Rt. 50, Burnt Hills, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army of Glens Falls, 37 Broad St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, a Rotary Foundation of your choice, or plant a tree in her name. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019