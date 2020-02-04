|
Cynthia "Cindy" Sillars, 74, of Applewood Drive, died on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. She was born in Niskayuna on Feb. 17, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Harold R. and Doris Y. Missimer Shirk. Cindy had been a hairdresser for more than 50 years, starting at Nick's Hair Salon in Schenectady and having last worked for Hair Port II in Clifton Park. She loved to knit and crochet. She loved to bake and was a very generous person. Cindy had been a donor to the Northeast Children's Home in Schenectady and was an annual donor to the Clifton Park CAPTAIN, providing many hats and afghans for over 10 years. She is the sister of Judy Berlin of Ballston Lake, NY and the aunt of Jason D. Berlin of Kinderhook, NY. She is the mother of Timothy Sillars and Wendy Sims; grandmother of Casey and Jeremy Sims. Funeral will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home prior to the service. Spring interment will be in the West Charlton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to CAPTAIN 1705, Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020