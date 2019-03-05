Dr. Dai Mook Lim, 82, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Heung Rae Lim and Chae Bong Lee of Seoul, South Korea. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Sung Ae Lim. Born in 1936 in Osaka, Japan, facing certain starvation during World War II, Dai and his family successfully fled to their native Korea. After witnessing his younger brother succumb to measles, Dai committed to becoming a physician. Despite extreme poverty after the Korean War, Dai tutored children to pay his way to attend the prestigious Kyunggi High School and Seoul National University, where he earned his M.D. After pediatrics residency and neonatology fellowship in the U.S., he settled his family in Schenectady where he served thousands of children in his private practice of over 40 years. It was not uncommon for Dai to have fully taken care of two generations of family members. Dai's other passion was raising his two children with Sung. For leisure, they learned golf and took long walks as members of the Mohawk Golf Club. Dai is remembered for his resolute belief in God, limitless generosity to those less fortunate, and positive spirit despite overwhelming odds. We are blessed to have had him in our lives. In addition to his wife, Dai Mook is survived by Hye-Jin Sweem (daughter), David Lim (son), Charles Byung-Chul Lim (grandson), Alexandra Ae-Joong Lim (granddaughter), Keemook Lim (brother), Young-Shik Lim (brother), and Heepyo Lim (brother). Many cousins, nephews, and nieces span across the globe. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Children's Health Fund (www.childrenshealthfund.org) and dedicated in honor of Dai Mook Lim. Services will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet, NY 12189, on Friday, March 8. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary