Daisy Ann Lopez, age 60, peacefully went to be with the lord while surrounded by family on April 6th, 2019. Born and raised in Schenectady, NY by her parents Maria and Raymundo Orozco, she was the youngest of three children. She was a great lover of life and a social butterfly to the end. She would help anyone in need and always believed in the goodness in others. In her eyes, her greatest achievement was being a mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her mother, her brother, Raymond Barto and her grandson, Jayden Gonzalez. She is survived by her father, two daughters, Naomi (Brandon) Lamb and Maria (Raymond) Vasquez, her cherished grandchildren, Kayla, Gavin, Olivia, Raven, Vayda, Mekka, London, Dakota, Ezra and her beloved aunt, Linda Santiago. A private service for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Trinity Reformed Church in Rotterdam, NY or to Community Hospice. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary