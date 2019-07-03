The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Dale A. Maze, 76, of Schenectady passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Ellis Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, he was the son of the late Herbert and Marion (Ebel) Maze. He served his country in the US Air Force and later through the Air National Guard. Dale was later employed in instrument repair for the General Electric Research and Development Center in Niskayuna until his retirement. Besides his parents, Dale was predeceased by one son, Craig Maze and two sisters, Donna Miller and Darlee Agoney. Dale is survived by his loving wife, Catherine (Ascioti) Maze; his loving son, Eric Maze (Cheryl) of Schenectady; one loving brother, Roy Maze (Sharon) of Morrisonville. He is also survived by two loving grandchildren, Tyler Sowards and Breanna Maze; as well as several nieces and nephews. Services for Dale will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. Contributions can be made in his memory to the s project.org. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 3, 2019
