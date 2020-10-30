Dale Alan Douglass, age 79, passed away on October 27, 2020 at his home after a long battle with cancer. Dale was born on July 10, 1941 at Booth Memorial Hospital in Cleveland, OH to the late George and Clara (Gilker) Douglass. Dale attended Euclid high school in Ohio. He earned a BSME in 1963 and an MSEE and Ph.DEE in 1964 and 1967 respectively from Carnegie Mellon University. After graduation he worked for Boeing, Bell Laboratories, Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corporation, Power Technologies, Inc., Power Delivery Consultants and ultimately formed his own company – Douglass Power Consultants – in 2015. DPC provided consulting services on high-temperature sag and aging behavior of conventional and high-temperature conductors, real-time line monitoring and rating, and field evaluation of utility line thermal ratings. He taught courses on line thermal rating methods in cooperation with Power Delivery Consultants, Inc. Dale was a decorated and accomplished engineer, known for his technical expertise and his skills as a writer and editor. He had been involved in many manufacturing, laboratory and field studies concerning bare overhead transmission conductors including conductor design, sag at high temperature, static and dynamic thermal line ratings and line design optimization. Over his career, he authored or co-authored over 60 technical papers, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) tutorials and Conseil International des Grandes Reseaux Electriques (CIGRE) Technical Brochures. In 1996 he was elected a Fellow of the IEEE where he was chairman of the Overhead Lines Subcommittee. In 1994, he began participating in CIGRE as the US representative to the Overhead Lines Study Committee, chairman of the Technical Advisory Group on Electrical Effects, and Working Groups on Uprating of Existing Lines and Predicting Dynamic Thermal Line Ratings. A few days prior to his death, he was awarded the prestigious Philip Sporn Award "For cumulative career contributions to the advancement of the concept of system integration in the theory, design and/or operation of large, high voltage electric systems in the United States." It was largely because of his position with CIGRE that travelled the world visiting Europe, South Africa, North and South America and the Far East. Dale's greatest legacy was the passion and wisdom he possessed that he worked hard to pass on to the next generation of engineers. An avid reader, he read the New York Times, the Times Union and the Wall Street Journal every day along with the New Yorker, the Economist, Time, and many more. He was humble and funny and prided himself of never attributing his success to innate greatness. He was just a kid from Cleveland who had gotten lucky. He went to college because his stern German mother had forced him. Despite his awards and accomplishments, he always prioritized family over career. He sometimes worked long into the night after putting his children to sleep, but he made sure he was home each night for dinner and spent hours reading to each of his sons and later, to his grandchildren. He loved science fiction and fantasy. Among his favorites were "The Hobbit", "The Lord of the Rings", and "The Narnia Chronicals". It was important to him that everyone learn the lesson of the Lord of the Rings: "Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely". Above all, he loved music. He played clarinet and saxophone in a band or orchestra for most of his life. He was the principal clarinetist with the Music Company Orchestra (MCO) starting in 1987 where he met his wife Carol. Dale also played sax and clarinet in the Capital Dance Orchestra (formerly the Greg Nazarian Dance Band) and the Esperance Town Band, and the Redhot Rhythm Royals, most of whose members came from the MCO. Dale is survived by his dear wife, Carol Douglass; his wonderful children, Damon (Margaret) Douglass of Vancouver, WA, Asa (Jessica) Douglass of Arlington, MA, Aidan (Megan) Douglass of Vancouver, WA, and his step-children Jason (Susan) Fairlee of Cary, NC and Eric (Lisa) Fairlee of Broomfield, CO; his cherished grandchildren Rogan, Sophia, Cora, Jett, Lilly, Phineas, Waylon, Allison, Julia, Ryan and Kyler; he is also survived by his nieces and nephews Sharon, Nancy, Tim, Raymond, Laura and Shannon along with many nieces and nephews once removed and by his brother-in-law, Skip Vigars and his sister-in-law, Teri Vigars, Dale was predeceased by his brothers Bernie and Lee Douglass, and his sister Miriam Douglass who died in childhood. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later time. Memorial donations may be made in Dale's name to the Music Company Orchestra-PO Box 132-Saratoga, NY 12866, Calvary Episcopal Church-85 Lake Hill Road-Burnt Hills, NY 12027, or the Community Hospice of Schenectady-1411 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12308. The family would like to thank Dr. David Shaffer of New York Oncology and Hematology for his wonderful care of Dale during his cancer treatments. Also Dr. Cindy Chan of Community Care Physicians, Schenectady, NY, Schenectady Community Hospice and Rely Health Care for their care. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Dale's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
.