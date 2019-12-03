The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Mancini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale B. Mancini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale B. Mancini Obituary
Dale B. Mancini, 77, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born in Niskayuna, Dale was the daughter of the late John and Marie (Healey) Sutton. A graduate of Draper High School, Dale received an Associate's Degree from Schenectady County Community College. A bookkeeper for over 40 years, Dale was member of Open Arms Church in Rotterdam and was an active volunteer with the Animal protective Foundation in Scotia. Survived by her husband of 58 years Arthur H Mancini, her sons, Anthony M. Mancini of Rotterdam and John A. Mancini (Stacie) of Glenville, her four grandchildren, Johnny , Michael, Jacob and Luke Mancini, her five brothers and a sister and many nieces and nephews. At Dale's request her services will be held private at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dale's memory to The Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady, to Community Hospice or to the . Condolences at www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now