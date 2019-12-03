|
|
Dale B. Mancini, 77, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born in Niskayuna, Dale was the daughter of the late John and Marie (Healey) Sutton. A graduate of Draper High School, Dale received an Associate's Degree from Schenectady County Community College. A bookkeeper for over 40 years, Dale was member of Open Arms Church in Rotterdam and was an active volunteer with the Animal protective Foundation in Scotia. Survived by her husband of 58 years Arthur H Mancini, her sons, Anthony M. Mancini of Rotterdam and John A. Mancini (Stacie) of Glenville, her four grandchildren, Johnny , Michael, Jacob and Luke Mancini, her five brothers and a sister and many nieces and nephews. At Dale's request her services will be held private at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dale's memory to The Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady, to Community Hospice or to the . Condolences at www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019