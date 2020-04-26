Home

Dale F. Wolcott


1942 - 2020
Dale F. Wolcott Obituary
Dale F. Wolcott, 78, of McKinley Avenue, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2020 at his home. Born on February 14, 1942 in Norwood, NY, he was the son of Roy and Opal (Jarvis) Wolcott. Dale was raised and educated in Massena. On October 27, 1962, he married Darlene M. Schwartfigure. Retiring in 2014, he was employed as a Project Construction Estimator by William Larned & Sons Construction Company of Rotterdam. Dale's lifelong passion was racing and mechanics. He was a longtime Stock Car racing enthusiast at regional tracks including Lebanon Valley, Malta, and Fonda. He proudly raced Car #96 and annually attended the Daytona 500 for many years. He was predeceased by his parents and one sister. He leaves his loving wife of 57 years: Darlene; his son Ronald and wife Linda of Eastport, NY; grandson Matthew Wolcott, MD and Fiance Christine Schleich, MD of Danville, PA; A brother Roy Wolcott, Jr., of Massena, NY; two sisters: Lynette LaFountaine of Schenectady and Karlene Regimbal of St. Albans, VT as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID pandemic, we regret that a formal Memorial Service cannot be conducted. A Memorial Service is expected to take place approxiamately one year from the burial service where friends and family can participate. Arrangements are by Cannon Funeral Home, Inc., 2020 Central Avenue, Albany, NY. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.cannonfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020
