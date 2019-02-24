WATERVLIET – Dale J. Brown, 38, of Sixth Ave and longtime resident of Mechanicville, died suddenly at his home, Friday, Feb 22nd, after being stricken. Born in Saratoga Springs, July 22, 1980, son of Thomas (Alice) Brown of Schuylerville and Tari Izzo of Schuylerville, he was a 1998 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Dale last worked as an environmental restoration tech for NRC of Colonie for the past years. Previously he had worked at Albany Medical Ctr, Amtrak, and was a chef and short order cook for years, working for many restaurants in the greater Capitol District. An avid vegetable gardener and NY Giants fan, Dale enjoyed getting in his auto and traveling about the Northeast. A member and mentor of a Recovery group, Dale had a large circle of friends, and had a happy spirit that affected others. Survivors in addition to his parents include the love of his life Caryn Snyder of Watervliet, grandmother Joan Carpenter Izzo of Mechanicville, brother Shane (Meghan Hayes) Brown and children Mekaela and Evan of Gansevoort, sister Karleigh (Justin) Daigneault and children Mason and Aubrie of Saratoga Springs, along with aunts/uncles, cousins and a world of friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Paul's) 121 North Main St., Mechanicville. Spring burial in Schuylerville. Calling hours at the North Main Street Church on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 So. Lake Ave, Albany, NY 12208, in fond memory of Dale J. Brown. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary