Damia L. Anderson, 99, passed away on March 9, 2020 at Good Shepherd Village Skilled Nursing Unit, in Endwell, NY, where she had been residing. Damia was the second of four children born to Damia and Harold Winshurst of Rensselaer, NY. She attended college in Illinois before employment at Montgomery Ward in Albany, NY and later at the General Electric Company in Schenectady, NY. As a young woman, Damia met Richard E. Anderson at a church camp and they began a serious relationship. When Richard enlisted in the Army five days after the Pearl Harbor attack, the couple quickly organized a marriage ceremony. Richard went to serve in WWII and Damia helped the war effort at GE. Upon Richard's return from the war in Europe in 1945, the couple started a family with two children, Douglas and Nancy in a home in Rotterdam, NY. As a young mother, Damia had many jobs including caring for a handicapped younger brother, who came to live with the family. She also taught sewing classes, did alterations and tailoring, retail sales, etc. to help the family financially. The family moved to East Glenville, NY. When her children were grown, Damia started a new career at age 50, after attending HVCC for a Medical Assistant degree. She then worked for Dr. Frank Marsh and Dr. Marion Farlin for several years. Damia continued to make East Glenville and the Burnt Hills area home after the passing of Richard in 1990. She moved to Oxford, NY to be closer to her only grand-child Sarah in the late 1990's. Damia was a loving, generous person who was a devoted wife, sister, mother and friend. Additionally, she loved gardening, sewing for the family, cooking, baking and entertaining. She attended Eastern Parkway United Methodist Church in Schenectady, Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, and Oxford United Methodist Church. She was a member of PEO Chapter AN of Burnt Hills, and founding member of PEO Chapter CG in Oxford. Surviving are Damia's loving family; son, Douglas R. Anderson, of Bainbridge, NY daughter Nancy and son-in-law Karl Fritschler, of Oxford, NY, grand-daughter Sarah Fritschler of Norwich, NY, and nephew Thomas Winshurst Jr. of Hebron, KY and his family. There will be a small family service at Memory Gardens, Latham, NY at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the or .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020