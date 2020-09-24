1/
Dana Baylor Consolino
1944 - 2020
Dana Baylor Consolino, 76, a resident of Ware Road, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Dana was born in Scotia, NY on February 23, 1944 the daughter of the late Leonard and Doris Mack. Dana attended Scotia schools and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1968. Dana worked as a Sales Manager in the publishing industry for Houghton-Mifflin Publishing Company in Boston now known as Houghton-Mifflin & Harcourt and as a Sales Manager for Globe-Pequett a small press in Groton, CT. She was a member and Regional Director of a Dog Rescue Group and a member of Kappa, Kappa Gamma Sorority. Dana was an avid gardener, traveled extensively and was an excellent cook. She is survived by her husband Thomas Consolino, Sr. of Wilmington, step-son Thomas Consolino, Jr (Diane) of Flower Mound, TX, step daughter Lisa Hancock (Greg) of Geneva, ILL, her sister Dale Smialek (Robert) of Glenville, NY, nephew Brian Smialek of Scotia, NY and grandchildren Thomas and Alexandra Consolino and Emily, Tyler and Henry Hancock. At the request of the family there are no formal funeral services at this time. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home 44 East Main Street Wilmington, VT.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 24, 2020.
September 23, 2020
Thank you, Dana, for inviting me into your life. You were a joy & blessing to spend time with. We laughed, joked and enjoyed too few cheesecakes. And, I’ll cherish your brilliance. Find peace.
Deb Schick
Friend
