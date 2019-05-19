Dana F. Deering, 79, of Clifton Park died on Thursday May 16, 2019 at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on Jan. 17, 1940 in Smyrna Mills, Maine and was the son of the late Bernard L. and Addie L. Reynolds Deering. He was a graduate of Orono High School in Orono, Maine, the University of Maine with a BS in Chemical Engineering. He received his master's degree in Engineering Management from RPI, class of 1973. Dana served honorably in the United States Army. He retired in January of 1996 from the GE Silicone plant in Waterford after 27 years of service. He was an active member of the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church in Clifton Park. He sang in the church choir and played with the Bell Choir. He also has served on many of the church's committees in all the years attending SUMC. Dana was an avid sports enthusiast, especially all of the Boston teams. He was an avid golfer and watcher. He strongly supported "Roll Tide" Alabama Football. He is the beloved husband of Carol W. Deering, whom he married on May 24, 1998 and the late Phyllis S. Deering who died Sept. 26, 1996. He is the devoted father of David M. (Ginger) Deering of Rexford, NY and Debi M. Deering of Clifton Park, NY; brother of Willard C. Deering of Albertville, AL and the late Robert M. (Carolyn of Summerville, SC) Deering; cherished PaPa of Katie M. Nolan and Jarrod T. Deering; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Shenendehowa United Methodist Church, 971 Rt. 146 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to SUMC Music Program or the Boys Scout Troop #45 both in care of 971 Rt. 146 Clifton Park, NY 12605. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt.9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on May 19, 2019