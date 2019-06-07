Daniel E. Locker, age 63, of Skaarland Drive, died at home with his family by his side on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Dan was born in Schenectady, New York on July 15, 1955 to Richard Locker and the late Sylvia (Hyson) Coville. A lifelong resident of the Burnt Hills area, Dan graduated from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School in 1973. Following graduation, Dan attended HVCC and SUNY Utica/Rome where he earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. Dan went on to start his career at General Electric in Schenectady, NY working in Very Large Scale Integration for over 15 years. Dan was an outdoors man and enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities. On a nice day Dan could be found hiking in the Adirondacks, relaxing on the lake with a fishing pole in hand, or even enjoying a round of golf with friends. He especially enjoyed spending summer days at Goodnow Flow in Newcomb, NY. Dan also enjoyed bowling and was an avid reader. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kimberly (Wood) Locker; his father, Richard (Carol Ferris) Locker; his wonderful sister, Linda (William Holly) Holly and their children, Heather, Katy and Christopher Holly. Dan is also survived by his mother-in-law, Louise Wood and brother-in-law, John (Suzanne Harkness Wood) Wood and their daughters, Abigail and Molly Wood. Dan was predeceased by his mother, Sylvia Coville and father-in-law, Robert Wood. Memorial contributions may be made to the 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Daniel's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary