Mr. Daniel Edward Hohler, age 61, of Gloversville, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Nathan Littauer Hospital, Gloversville. He was born August 5, 1959 in Gloversville, the son of the late Richard and Shirley Plankenhorn Hohler. He was employed for many years as a Correctional Officer at Hale Creek Correctional Facility, Johnstown. He had a passion for antiques, carpentry, music and entertaining family. Most of all he will be remembered as a giver to others and for his love for family. Daniel is survived by his son, Joshua Hohler; his daughter, Jessica (Michael) O'Boyle; his two grandchildren, Liam and Ashlinn O'Boyle; his companion, Robin Mendetta; Robin's three sons, Matthew (Michelle) and Marcus Mahoney and Dylan Mendetta; and Robin's grandchildren, Elijah and Mia Mahoney; a brother Richard (Bonnie) Hohler; two sisters, Donna (Bob) Corcuera and Deborah (Mac) Wyszomirski; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. He was predeceased by both of his parents, Richard and Shirley Hohler. The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. September 17, 2020 at Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, 51 Fremont Street, Gloversville where a Funeral Service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. R.W. Williams officiating. In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, Facial covering and social distancing will be required at the services. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the American Heart Association
; 4 Atrium Dr #100, Albany, NY 12205. Arrangements are entrusted to Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, Gloversville. Online condolences may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com
.