Daniel Eugene "Hollywood" Arnold passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was 40. Born in Sayre, PA on April 23, 1980, he is the son of Wallace Dean Arnold and Cynthia Kaye Watrous and the beloved father of Bryannah and Layla. He loved to go golfing, camping and fishing and loved movies, especially Marvel – and was always one for debate and conversation. Spending time at the farm was one of his activities and above all he loved being with his daughters. Survivors in addition to his father, Wallace (Charlene) of Sprakers and his mother, Cynthia of Glen include his brothers, Curtis Wallace Arnold of Rock City Falls and Phoenix Dean Arnold of Sprakers, his step sister, Dawn (Paul) Wilkes of West Sand Lake and his step brother David Williams III of Cohoes, Bryannah's mother, Heather Sumner and Layla's mother Sara Pepper as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends may call from 5-7:00pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., 2034 West St., Galway with social distancing and face covering required to adhere to CDC guidelines. A private service will be conducted at the convenience of his family. Kindly consider a donation to assist his daughters at gofundme.com in loving memory of Dan Arnold.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 28, 2020.