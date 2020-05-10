Daniel H. Swarts, 92, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. Dan was born in Clarks Summit, PA on March 27, 1928, the son of the late Walter H. and Mabel Rudd Swarts. He attended the College at Clarkson University and was a graduate of Empire State College in NY, where he proudly received his Bachelor of Science degree in Professional Studies. Dan worked as a Manufacturing Manager for over 40 years for GE and will be truly missed by his entire family and friends. He was a passionate Genealogist and proud member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants. Dan sang in the choir and was an active member and past council president at the various Lutheran Churches they attended and the AIDS Care Team in SC for many years. He was the beloved husband of the late Sally L. Swarts, whom he married on August 19, 1950 and they celebrated 66 wonderful years of marriage together. He was also the loving father of Thomas (Katherine), Donald (Kimberly),Timothy (Deborah) Swarts, Nancy (Phyllis Vadala) Swarts, Cynthia (David) Jennings and the late Jeffery Swarts, also survived by nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, his special niece Susan (Fred) Rivenburgh and also Don (Rich Ellis) Jacobs. The family wishes to extend special thanks to all the staff at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes NY, Eddy Hawthorne Ridge in East Greenbush, NY and The Community Hospice, Inc. for all their love and care in his time of need. Due to the limitations of Covi-19, no funeral will be possible at this time, however a special memorial service will be held in the future at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Clifton Park with a future graveside memorial service in Clarks Green, PA at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Dan in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to The Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205 or The Memorial Fund at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4 Northcrest Drive in Clifton Park, NY 12065. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065, 518-371-5454. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 10, 2020.