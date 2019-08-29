|
|
On the afternoon of August 25, 2019, Daniel Hom, age 47, of Niskayuna, NY, died suddenly while doing what he loved - enjoying the beauties of nature in the company of his family, his wife Karen and their two sons, Aidan and Andrew. While his time with his boys was brief, the lifelong lessons and values that he instilled upon them will prepare them for a promising future. Daniel was born on January 30, 1971, to Pok Lun and Mei Yuen Hom in New York City. He attended Xavier High School and subsequently received his BA degree at SUNY, Binghamton in 1994. He received his Bachelor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Buffalo in 1998. He has worked as a pharmacist at Target and has subsequently worked at Express Scripts from 2005 to present. After graduating from the University of Buffalo, Dan spent several years exploring the west with his brother, King and his family based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Somewhere along the way, he realized that upstate New York was his true home and he returned there in 2002. He had always dreamed of starting his own family and his dream came to fruition on March 11, 2006, when he married Karen Bleser. They soon had two beautiful sons, Aidan and Andrew. To Dan, the family was everything. He was the best husband and dad ever. He would have done anything for his family. Their welfare was always his top priority. Dan truly loved life and appreciated everything that life had to offer. He had the biggest and kindest heart. He always had a smile and a helping hand for all his family and friends. His sense of humor and quick wit easily made him the favorite uncle, brother-in-law, and friend. Dan loved his technology and we all counted on him to keep everyone up to date on the latest and greatest. We will all miss him so, so much. Perhaps all this will be understandable one day. Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Karen Bleser-Hom, and his two sons, Aidan and Andrew; his brother, Dr. King (Dr. Donna Barhorst) Hom, and his sisters, Amy Hom and Jean (Thomas) Weng. Also his brother-in-law, Raymond A. (Valerie) Bleser, Sr., Donna (Umberto) Palmeri, Sharon (Didier) Moskal and stepfather-in-law, Frank Wtodarczak. He was preceded in death by his father, Pok Lun Hom, and his mother, Mei Yuen Hom. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Raymond A. Bleser, Sr. and mother-in-law, Olga Battaglia Wtodarczak. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of Daniel's life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, with a reception of visitors from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 2216 Rosa Road, Schenectady, NY 12309 followed by Mass promptly at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, an account has been established at Bank of America for the continuing education for Daniel's sons' Aidan and Andrew Hom. Checks may be made payable to Aidan and Andrew Hom c/o Dawn Wood, 1607 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12309. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019