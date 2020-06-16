Daniel J. DeFrancisco, 60, passed away on June 3, 2020 after a long battle with illness. Danny was predeceased by his parents, Joseph DeFrancisco and Carol Ray and his older brother, Dennis DeFrancisco. He is survived by his brother, Brian Ray, of IL and his daughter, Leah Danielle DeFrancisco Abbatiello, of Rotterdam; many special friends. A small gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 18th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sawmill Tavern. Private entombment services will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery.