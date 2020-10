Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel J. Lehane, 88, died Oct. 10, 2020. Call, 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 15, Burke Funeral Home. Mass, 11:30 a.m., Oct. 16, St. Mary's Church, Ballston Spa. www.burkefuneralhome.com

