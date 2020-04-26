|
|
-Daniel J. Smith, age 53, passed away on April 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Schenectady, the son of William and Mary Jane Smith. He was predeceased by his two brothers, William and Patrick Smith. Daniel retired from the Schenectady City School District after 18 years of service. He was an avid Red Sox fan. GO SOX! He loved life and enjoyed putting a smile on everyone's face. He enjoyed singing every morning and listening to music, especially the Beatles. Besides his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Susan Cavanaugh; siblings: Colleen (John) Gulli, Kathleen (Keith) Culpepper, Billie Jo Smith, Joseph (Jacqueline) Smith, Timothy (Terri) Smith; and two sons: Jason and Christopher Smith. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to thank Community Hospice, Meagan Cavanaugh and Colleen Frye for all their knowledge, love and support during Daniel's illness. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Daniel's memory may be made to St. Luke's Food Pantry, 1241 State Street, Schenectady, New York 12304. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020