Daniel Matthew Newman, beloved son, devoted Mets fan, and origami master died peacefully on Sunday, January 26th 2020 at the age of 58. Born January 25th 1962 on Long Island, NY, to Selma Levy Newman and the late David Newman, he received his undergraduate degree in physics from Clarkson University and completed his graduate work in physics and education in Colorado and New York. He lived in Clifton Park, NY where he was close to his family and loved ones. He worked for The Atrium Financial group as their IT administrator, using his love for technology daily. Dan could always be found with folding paper in his pocket, the latest joke, and a great book review to amuse his nieces and nephew. Survivors include his mother, Selma Newman of Clifton Park, NY, his sister Sheila Torncello (Frank) of Scotia, NY, and brother, William Newman (Linda) of Rexford, NY. He is also survived by nieces, Laura Newman, Elizabeth Newman (Heather), Rebecca Torncello, nephew, Zachary Torncello, and great-niece, Charlotte Newman. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12206. Burial will be at the Independent Benevolent Society, located on Fuller Road in Albany, NY, immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcome at Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, 111 Presidential Blvd., Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, in recognition of his selflessness and never ending kindness. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020