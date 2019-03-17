Daniel Francis McCarthy passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ellis Hospital with loving family at his side. He was 77. Dan was born on June 8, 1941 at home in Mechanicville, born to the late John McCarthy and Gladys (Butcher) Noradki and is predeceased by his step father Stephen Noradki and life long father figure Millard Brown. He is the beloved husband of the late Beth McCarthy whom he married on June 11, 1961. He served in the US Coast Guard from 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1965. For years he worked as a self-employed truck driver, drove tractor trailers for various companies and worked at Sharp Welding and Rigging. He retired as Water System Supervisor for the Town of Halfmoon. He enjoyed coaching softball with his wife Beth and they loved attending their grandchildren's events. An avid outdoorsman, he loved working on the farm, camping, fishing and being with family, especially when gathered around a campfire. In earlier years he was very active with racing at the Albany-Saratoga Speedway. His life long friend and partner in crime Ted Smith joined him in several work and recreational ventures and was like a brother to him. Survivors include his children, Danette (Gino) Holzer of Bethlehem, PA, Thea (Richard) Jones, Sean (Marilyn) McCarthy, Rebecca Hagadorn (Randy Glazebrook) all of Mechanicville, his siblings, Irene Speidel and Peter (Sharon) Noradki and a sister in law Diane Noradki. He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren, Alicia, Elizabeth, Daniel, C.J., Brandon, Ethan, Sean, Liam, Seana, Hunter and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Michael Noradki and his sister Karen Cummings. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7:00pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Avenue, Mechanicville. Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 in the funeral home with burial in the spring at the Clifton Park Village Cemetery. His family would like to thank the wonderful and professional staff at Landmark Services for the care of both Dan and Beth. Kindly consider donations to the Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144 or the , 418 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207 in loving memory of Daniel McCarthy. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary