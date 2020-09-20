Daniel O. Smith, age 69, passed away on September 14, 2020 at Ellis Hospital after a long illness. He was born in Schenectady, the son of the late Robert and Marjorie Smith. He was predeceased by his siblings: Thelma Stone, Robert Smith, Mary Sherman and Richard Smith. Daniel was a longtime employee with the City of Schenectady. He started in the neighborhood youth program and eventually was hired by the city as an Apprentice Mechanic. When he retired, he was the Mechanical Supervisor at the city garage. He was an avid lifetime racecar fan and Crew Chief for the CD Coville team. He was a member of the Schenectady Congregation of the New Apostolic Church. Daniel is survived by his wife, Diane; son, Joshua; brother, David Smith and several close nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all for his humor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205. A service will follow at 7 p.m. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY 12110.