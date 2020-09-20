1/1
Daniel O. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel O. Smith, age 69, passed away on September 14, 2020 at Ellis Hospital after a long illness. He was born in Schenectady, the son of the late Robert and Marjorie Smith. He was predeceased by his siblings: Thelma Stone, Robert Smith, Mary Sherman and Richard Smith. Daniel was a longtime employee with the City of Schenectady. He started in the neighborhood youth program and eventually was hired by the city as an Apprentice Mechanic. When he retired, he was the Mechanical Supervisor at the city garage. He was an avid lifetime racecar fan and Crew Chief for the CD Coville team. He was a member of the Schenectady Congregation of the New Apostolic Church. Daniel is survived by his wife, Diane; son, Joshua; brother, David Smith and several close nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all for his humor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205. A service will follow at 7 p.m. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY 12110.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by New Comer Cremations & Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved