Daniel P. Smith passed peacefully after a short illness on September 14, 2019. He was surrounded by his family at his residence of 49 years, on Sweetman Road, in Charlton, NY. Dan was born in Elmira, NY, on March 17, 1946 to Gail P. and Martha Smith. He grew up in Corning, NY and graduated from Cornell University. Dan married Jule Marie Stoll in June of 1969. He joined the General Electric Research and Development Center in 1969. During his career, he worked with Energy Programs and Computer Monitoring and Diagnostics. He retired in 2004 and spent 15 years being with family, traveling, and enjoying involvement with Habitat for Humanity. He volunteered many hours at Shatekon Elementary School (Shenendehowa) helping his daughter with Drama Club Musicals and enjoyed home improvement projects with all of his sons. He will be remembered and deeply missed by his loving wife of 50 years; his children, Geoffrey and Sarah Koch Smith, Justin and Meredith Lodge Smith, Meredith Smith Gould and Jeffrey Gould. He is also survived by five grandchildren and his sister, Marian Rings. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518) 584-5373. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019