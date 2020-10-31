Danny Sullivan died quietly at his home after extended illnesses on October 26, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1966 in Albany, NY to the son of the late Edward Sullivan (2019) and the late Carol Enoch Sullivan (2004). Danny formally attended Linton High School in Schenectady, NY. Danny proudly ran his father's Pepperidge Farm bread route and then later changed career paths and obtained his CDL license. He found his passion in helping transport children with disabilities in Albany, NY. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Alice Toocheck Sullivan in 2016, as well as both his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his only daughter, Brittany Sullivan of Cocoa Beach, Florida and granddaughter, Jessica Lynn. In addition, he is survived by his brothers Michael Sullivan (Diane) and Brian Sullivan (Karen) along with several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. The family would like to give a special thank you to Monti for his genuine friendship, kindness and support throughout the years. Danny had a large group of friends he considered family who will miss him and remember him as someone "who lived for a good time". Family and friends are welcome to join in a celebration of life at the Park Inn, Michigan Ave, Schenectady, NY on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12 p.m. Burial will be determined at a later date and calling hours will precede this service.



