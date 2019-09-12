|
Daniel R. Cossey, 66, died at home Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born April 26, 1953 in Schenectady to the late Vernard and Lillian Cossey, he graduated from the former Linton High School in 1971. He worked at the former Campbell Plastics in Rotterdam for many years and was a shop steward representing his Union. He was very talented, bright and creative and became an accomplished woodworker, known for his Rockin' Riders, which were wooden motorcycle replicas he made. He changed the dress code at his high school and it's because of him that hair length on males can no longer be criticized in public schools. Dan was proud he had the opportunity to go to Woodstock in 1969. His greatest pride and joy were his children and his family. Dan was five years old when his father died, and spent many of his last years with him, eventually helping to shape the father Dan was and wanted to be. He is survived by four sons, Justin (Ashley) Cossey of Rotterdam, Christopher (Whitney) Cossey of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Malcolm Richard Simmons of Hagaman, and Donald Simmons of Broadalbin; three siblings, David (Jean) Cossey of Clifton Park, Donald (Lynn) Cossey of Mechanicville, and Debbie (Don) Gerding of Rotterdam; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his former wife, Diane Cossey; special friend, Jackie Morlang; four grand-dogs and a cat. Calling hours, to which relatives and friends are invited to attend, will be Saturday, September 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. There will be no funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019