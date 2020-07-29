Daniel Stewart

Daniel Michael Stewart, age 34, died instantly in a vehicular traffic accident on July 12, 2020 in Forest Grove, Oregon caused by a driver failing to yield the right of way. An avid motorcyclist, photographer, and outdoorsman, Daniel completed many rides in and around New York state, worked at various motorcycle dealerships and workshops, and organized his own photography company named Velocity Photoworks, LLC. Dan had just finished his 5500-mile cross-country trip, intending to live and conduct his work in Portland. Dan was a graduate of Berne-Knox-Westerlo Schools and went on to earn a certification in motorcycle repair. Having gained a reputation for riding, motorcycle repairs and maintenance, and motorcycle safety, he worked for a number of motorcycle-related businesses including Max BMW and Ducati New York. He also taught motorcycle safety courses with the NYS Motorcycle Safety Basic Rider Course program and worked as a photographer for a variety of motorcycle races. He is survived by his parents, Mary Liz and Paul Stewart, and three siblings, Ben, Sarah and Joel Stewart, as well as an aunt and uncle, Meg Walter and Mike Gatrell, and cousin Jed Touhey, all of Portland, Oregon, and many other cousins and friends. His last Instagram entry within hours of his death was the following: "As I flip through my trip photos it seems like such a long time ago that I set off to cross the country by motorcycle. Each day has so much to process as you journey across a country. Despite every day blending into the next I did a good job of keeping track of what day it was, not that it really mattered. I spent a lot of time in the saddle watching the landscape change from one mile to the next. Each day getting farther from what I know and more comfortable being on the road. After days of a particular rhythm I didn't feel disappointed as I approached my final destination. Rather, I felt satisfied that I was able to make such a journey. Happy that I could maintain the proper attitude to make it through unscathed. Once I came to the end of my journey I realized it wasn't the end. This is only a stop along the way. After three days off the road my mind rapidly returned to thoughts of travel and exploration. After two weeks off the road I am still contemplating my next trip and how to make it happen. Where will I go and how long will I be on the road? How will I finance the trip? Can I devise a way to stay on the road for longer periods? Do I even want to be on the road for longer than one month? Lots to ponder and lots of time to figure things out. But this time I will not linger too long." A memorial fund established in Daniel's memory is accepting donations at https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-the-family-of-daniel-stewart
. Donations to the memorial fund can also be accepted by Paul and Mary Stewart at 54 Bertha St., Albany, NY, 12209. A memorial event will be planned with details to be determined. Communication is best facilitated through Paul Stewart's Facebook page.